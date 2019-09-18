JET8 (J8T) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 31.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One JET8 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. During the last week, JET8 has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar. JET8 has a market cap of $421,329.00 and $23,241.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00211756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.01243671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00094492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00016289 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020284 BTC.

About JET8

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. JET8’s official website is jet8.io . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

