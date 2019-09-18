iTicoin Achieves Market Cap of $50,808.00 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, iTicoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One iTicoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00015546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. iTicoin has a market cap of $50,808.00 and $220.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iTicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00216577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.52 or 0.01247174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00098541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017364 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020460 BTC.

iTicoin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.