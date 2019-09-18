iPath US Treasury 2 year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DTUS) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of iPath US Treasury 2 year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DTUS) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.73 and last traded at $33.73, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42.

