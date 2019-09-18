IOST (IOST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.87 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $89.87 million and approximately $25.49 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinZest, Bithumb and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00040774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $533.33 or 0.05214886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000090 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00027833 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, CoinZest, Kucoin, Binance, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, BigONE, Kyber Network, Zebpay, DragonEX, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, Hotbit, WazirX, OKEx, Ethfinex, IDAX, Bitkub, GOPAX, BitMax, Coineal, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinBene, Koinex, Bithumb, DDEX, BitMart, Upbit, Bitrue, IDEX, Huobi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

