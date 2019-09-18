ION (ION) Reaches Market Cap of $679,549.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. ION has a market capitalization of $679,549.00 and $10,123.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ION has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007943 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 21,059,352 coins and its circulating supply is 15,159,352 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is ion.community

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

