Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 198,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 42,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

