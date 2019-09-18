Invesco Ltd. Sells 189,071 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,384,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,071 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.06% of CGI worth $643,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,672,000 after acquiring an additional 182,536 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CGI by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,757,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in CGI by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,257,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,711,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CGI by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,614,000 after acquiring an additional 379,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.98. 1,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average is $73.94. CGI Inc has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.78%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

