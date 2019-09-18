Invesco Ltd. Has $704.63 Million Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,373,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397,906 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Flowserve worth $704,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 49,266 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 22.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,053. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.