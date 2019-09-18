Invesco Ltd. Has $619.37 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 201.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $619,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $1,543,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $1,371,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $1,408,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,147,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,873,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 4,221 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,561.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,722.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,798 shares of company stock worth $39,559,120. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.33. 39,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,815. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.