Invesco Ltd. Has $536.64 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,253,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,599 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.29% of Public Storage worth $536,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total value of $9,799,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,725,820. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSA traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.53. 4,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,918. Public Storage has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $266.76. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSA. KeyCorp raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.47.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

