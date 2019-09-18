Invesco Ltd. Has $484.31 Million Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276,325 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.38% of Eaton worth $484,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.9% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 38,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,274. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

