Invesco Ltd. Has $465.12 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.83% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $465,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 814.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.07. 9,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,409. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $133.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.37. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.70000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $2,169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,226,907.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,374. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

