Invesco Ltd. Buys 14,547,225 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,547,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.67% of Williams Companies worth $567,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,679.2% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 659,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $239,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

