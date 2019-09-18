Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,633,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $513,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 28,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,866. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $66.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $155,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Stoering sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $316,695.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,071.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.