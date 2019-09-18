Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.75% of United Parcel Service worth $664,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,075 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in United Parcel Service by 83.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,923 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4,982.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,097,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,450 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $96,213,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 60.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,130,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after acquiring an additional 427,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $119.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,389. The company has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.