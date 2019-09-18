Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,614 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.13% of Intuit worth $86,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Intuit by 58.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 28,226 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuit by 10.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,671,557,000 after buying an additional 930,221 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Intuit by 123.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 46,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Barbara Oil Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Intuit by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,413. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.69%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total value of $37,137,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $171,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at $417,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,422 shares of company stock worth $82,506,746. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

