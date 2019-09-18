Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.84, 1,096,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,034,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intrexon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 368.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intrexon Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Bostick sold 4,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $33,825.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert F. Walsh III sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $38,854.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,466.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,672 shares of company stock valued at $173,474. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 2nd quarter worth $6,360,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrexon by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 2nd quarter worth $2,393,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrexon by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 70,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

