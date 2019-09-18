International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $542.09

International Biotechnology Trust Plc (LON:IBT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $542.09 and traded as high as $624.00. International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at $619.05, with a volume of 19,298 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 639.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 542.09. The stock has a market cap of $237.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

