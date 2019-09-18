Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Down 17%

Intellinetics Inc (OTCMKTS:INLX)’s stock price dropped 17% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 51,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14,471% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellinetics Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellinetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

