Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 806 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth $569,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 10.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Diageo by 163.3% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.36. 9,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,254. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average is $167.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Societe Generale lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.