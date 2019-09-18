Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 7,659 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 55.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Cassaday sold 20,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $1,560,277.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,585.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 740,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $78.71.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

