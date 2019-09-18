Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.25. 44,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $225.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total value of $5,310,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 93,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,897,168.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,853 shares of company stock worth $21,215,994 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

