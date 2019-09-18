Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,175 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 110.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $46,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 157,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Margaret M. Foran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.62 per share, with a total value of $213,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,799.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,375. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

