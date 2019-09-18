Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $5.48 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after buying an additional 3,038,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after buying an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after buying an additional 1,748,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,627,000 after buying an additional 1,057,308 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $72.67. 1,907,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,484,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $307.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

