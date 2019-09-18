Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,700,000 after buying an additional 225,485 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,116,000 after buying an additional 151,910 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 19,447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,539,000 after buying an additional 1,796,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,452,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Amgen stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.78. The stock had a trading volume of 56,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.30.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

