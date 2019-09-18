Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1,711.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 46,766 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 106.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,330.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 105,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,598,770. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

