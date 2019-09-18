Insolar Reaches Market Cap of $7.92 Million (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $1.52 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bithumb, Cobinhood and Coinrail. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00216223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.01248925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00098260 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017557 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020503 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar’s genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKex, Cobinhood, Liqui, Mercatox, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Binance, Okcoin Korea and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

