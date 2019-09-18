Insider Selling: Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $40,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TOL traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 71,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.37.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

