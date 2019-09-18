Insider Selling: Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells 27,510 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 27,510 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,525,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,367 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $872,536.05.

POWI stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.22. 94,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,373. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $102.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.82.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,147,000 after purchasing an additional 68,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

