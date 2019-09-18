Insider Selling: Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells 794 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $81,440.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $5,367,000.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $6,659,500.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.27, for a total transaction of $6,713,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,723. Okta Inc has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.28.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Okta from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,525,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.