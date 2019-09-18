Insider Selling: Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) SVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) SVP Carol Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $159,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 566,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,907. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $740.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 98.69%. Cerus’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CERS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Cerus in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cerus in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 444.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,049,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 434.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,049,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,996 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 13.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,639,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after acquiring an additional 898,651 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 147.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,503,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 896,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter worth $5,109,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

