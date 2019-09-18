Insider Selling: Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells 10,970 Shares of Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $703,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AMBA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $64.51. 976,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.20. Ambarella Inc has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Ambarella and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 target price on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ambarella by 1,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

