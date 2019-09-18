Insider Buying: Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) major shareholder Scot Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $20,850.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS WRTC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 33,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,896. Wrap Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRTC. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Wrap Technologies by 294.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wrap Technologies by 179.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

