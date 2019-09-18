Insider Buying: Sirius Minerals PLC (LON:SXX) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Sirius Minerals PLC (LON:SXX) insider Christopher N. Fraser acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

Shares of SXX traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4.42 ($0.06). The company had a trading volume of 258,848,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970,000. The stock has a market cap of $309.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.11. Sirius Minerals PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,389 ($109.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

SXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sirius Minerals to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sirius Minerals from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 9 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

