Insider Buying: PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CEO Buys 18,407 Shares of Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CEO Michael C. Willoughby acquired 18,407 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $47,305.99.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PFSweb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.81.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.51 million for the quarter. PFSweb had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on PFSW shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PFSweb by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in PFSweb by 7.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PFSweb by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in PFSweb by 74.7% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 124,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 53,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

