Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Thomas R. Cellitti purchased 2,500 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $15,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. 8,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,058. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 472,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $523,000.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

