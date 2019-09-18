Insider Buying: Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Major Shareholder Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $407,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 13,584 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,855.20.

On Thursday, August 15th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 20,786 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $372,069.40.

On Friday, June 21st, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 23,073 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $411,853.05.

Shares of ATNX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. 735,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. Athenex Inc has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 85.39% and a negative net margin of 161.17%. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 121.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 913,400.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Athenex to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

