Insider Buying: 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Director Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Director Bryan E. Roberts purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00.

10x Genomics stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,881. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

