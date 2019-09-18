Innova Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Innova has a market capitalization of $33,034.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info . Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

