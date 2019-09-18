Ink Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $16,632.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network, COSS and IDEX. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $518,730.00 and $16,632.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,194,392 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, COSS, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

