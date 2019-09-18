IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) One Day Volume Hits $134,276.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $2.55 million and $134,276.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Cashierest, Allbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,815,672 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, Upbit, LBank, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Cashierest, Bittrex, HitBTC, Allbit, CoinBene, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

