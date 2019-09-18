IG Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TRX Market, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and ABCC. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $3,112.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00218203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.01265759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00040865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000179 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00098921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 49,566,298,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,672,926,569 tokens. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, ABCC, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.