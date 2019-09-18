Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 2.58% of Hurco Companies worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HURC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 520.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Hurco Companies stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $221.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.77. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

