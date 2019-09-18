HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Trading 7.7% Higher

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.84, 208,892 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 273,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.65.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 95.77% and a negative net margin of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 4.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338,681 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 242,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.