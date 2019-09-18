H&T Group (LON:HAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $385.00

H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 385 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 370.50 ($4.84), with a volume of 38508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.50 ($4.85).
The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $146.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 325.10.
H&T Group (LON:HAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 15 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.
H&T Group Company Profile (LON:HAT)
H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.
