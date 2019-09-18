Hshare Price Hits $2.26 on Exchanges (HSR)

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Hshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, Huobi and Coinnest. During the last week, Hshare has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hshare has a market capitalization of $98.46 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002248 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hshare

HSR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. Hshare’s official website is h.cash . Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Binance, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Huobi, Cryptopia, EXX, Kucoin, OKEx, Coinnest, Gate.io, Allcoin, Bithumb, ZB.COM and ACX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

