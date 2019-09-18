Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 438.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153,459 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $63,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,377,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $154,067,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.09.

HLI traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.44. 16,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,512. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.98. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 15.45%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

