Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $4.20 or 0.00041123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX and OKEx. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $30.90 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00523871 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00106189 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 174.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000523 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000558 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,353,950 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, DragonEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Binance, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

