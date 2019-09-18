Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Honeywell International by 513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $166.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.89. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

