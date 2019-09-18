Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.9% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 22.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot by 28.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 96,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.29. The stock had a trading volume of 690,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,647. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.23. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.49. The stock has a market cap of $256.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

